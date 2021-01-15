Rocket Science! A big weekend ahead at Stennis Space Center

A key piece to NASA's mission to bring astronauts back to the moon and beyond will happen this weekend at the Stennis Space Center

A key piece to NASA’s mission to bring astronauts back to the moon and beyond will happen this weekend at the Stennis Space Center. The final test to clear NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for launch in which all four Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-25 engines fire simultaneously at Stennis Space Center will take place Saturday afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen sat down with Aerojet Rocketdyne’s RS-25 Program Manager Jeff Zotti to talk about the test and what it means for NASA and the Stennis Space Center. This will be the largest test of hydrogen rocket fuel since the Apollo program!

The hot fire is the eighth and final test of the Green Run series to ensure the core stage of the SLS rocket is ready to launch Artemis missions to the Moon, beginning with Artemis I. The core stage includes the liquid hydrogen tank and liquid oxygen tank, four RS-25 engines, and the computers, electronics, and avionics that serve as the “brains” of the rocket. During the test, engineers will fire all four engines at the same time to simulate the stage’s operation during launch, generating 1.6 million pounds of thrust.

Here are some additional videos from NASA with information about the program.

The test will be conducted between 4 and 6 PM Saturday. There is no public viewing, but it may be possible to hear the test as far away as New Orleans.