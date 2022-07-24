HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) – Road work across Tangipahoa Parish will continue during the week according to Parish President Robby Miller. Contractors will be patching and dressing over a dozen roads throughout the parish if the weather allows.

Miller says the RPC Road Rehab project will mostly focus on Rufus Bankston Road and will run from Wednesday, July 27 to Friday, July 29. Drivers will experience delays during work hours due to crews doing additional patching on roadways.

The work schedule is set to run as such:

Monday, July 25: Natchez Street, Mooney Avenue, South Elm Street, Celia Street, and West and East Green

Natchez Street, Mooney Avenue, South Elm Street, Celia Street, and West and East Green Tuesday, July 26: Fern Street, Lee Farm Road, West and East Bennett Lane

Fern Street, Lee Farm Road, West and East Bennett Lane Wednesday, July 27: West and East Bennett Lane, Lanier Road, and North Rateau Road

West and East Bennett Lane, Lanier Road, and North Rateau Road Thursday, July 28 : North Rateau Road, 11th Street, and Rue Monet

: North Rateau Road, 11th Street, and Rue Monet Friday, July 29: Forest Lane, Beckendorf, and North Lee Hughes Road

Forest Lane, Beckendorf, and North Lee Hughes Road Saturday, July 30: Forest Lane, Beckendorf, and North Lee Hughes Road

Residents can find more information on local road conditions and closure notices, consult the Tangipahoa Parish Government website and the TPG social media channels.