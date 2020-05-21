Road trips in the RV: Why travelers are changing how they travel this summer.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Summer trips and vacation will likely look different this summer. In the wake of Covid-19, many people are worried to travel but, they need to get out.

Since many people don’t want to be too far from home right now, they are being cautious about how they travel, where they stay and what they’ll be able to do when they travel. So, they are hitting the roads.

Starting this weekend, travel is transforming due to coronavirus.

“We’ll we are planning on going to the beach this weekend in Mississippi,” shared Beth Richard.

A big trend we are seeing is the cancelling of flights and instead keeping the wheels on the ground, which is creating a boom in RV travel.

“”We’re seeing an uptick in our business. Part of it is just a little bit of pent up demand from not being open but a lot of people are coming in and getting these campers because it’s their hotel on wheels,” said Brian Bent, owner of Bent’s RV.

Traveling by RV is ideal for many families right now. You have your own bathroom, kitchen, shower and you know exactly who has slept in your own bed.

“A lot of people have decided to not go traveling abroad or on cruise ships and they like the idea of having their own campers,” said Bent.

With so much still unknown about coronavirus travelers feel like it’s safer to travel closer to home in America.

“This is our home away from home, said Richard. “We have out own microwave, stove. Our sofas turn into beds. We have been to yellow stone, we’ve been to the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park. We’ve been to New York.”

“When you are camping you are distant anyways. You can choose to get closer to other or you can choose to be just me and her,” said Denis Richard.

For the Richards, being on the road is there happy place.