Road Closure Thursday: Lapalco Blvd

JEFFERSON, LA – Starting Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., all lanes of Lapalco Blvd. in both directions will be closed at the Lapalco Bridge over Bayou Segnette according to Jefferson Parish.

Detour for motorists are as follows:

· Motorists traveling eastbound on Lapalco Blvd. will turn left on Segnette Blvd., right onto the Westbank Expy., right on Tanglewood Dr. and then turn right on Lapalco Blvd.

· Motorists traveling westbound on Lapalco Blvd. will turn right on Tanglewood Dr., left onto the Westbank Expy., left on Segnette Blvd. and then turn left on Lapalco Blvd.

Jefferson Parish says that the closure is necessary for roadway corings for the Lapalco Bridge rehab project as part of a 2.5 million dollar project. Work is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., weather permitting.