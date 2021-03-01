ROAD CLOSURE: LA 1 Southbound at Intracoastal Canal, inside lane closed until Mar. 11

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Northbound LA 1 at Intracoastal Canal (Port Allen) in West Baton Rouge Parish, the inside lane will be closed across the entire length of the bridge on Thursday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Closure is necessary while DOTD Inspectors conduct a routine bridge inspection.



Detour Information



This closure will allow vehicles 12-feet wide or smaller to pass through the construction zone. Road is open for regular traffic but oversized vehicles must detour using I-10 East to LA 22 South to LA 70 West to LA 3089 West to LA 1 North.



Safety Reminder



LA DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution near the work zone and be on the lookout for crews and equipment.



Additional Information



Call 1-877-452-3683 (1-877-4LA-DOTD) or 511 or email dotdcs@la.gov for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way to Geaux Application for iPhone or Android devices, the DOTD Facebook page or the LA DOTD Twitter pages.