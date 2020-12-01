Road closure: Conti St. between Bourbon and Royal Streets

NEW ORLEANS — Beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 2, the 700 block of Conti Street will be to traffic. The closure will be between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day, for approximately one week to accommodate the installation of new utilities.

According to the City of New Orleans, they are in the process of designing a full reconstruction project of Conti Street between Bourbon and Chartres streets. Entergy Gas and Entergy Electric will upgrade their utilities in advance of the City’s project to avoid conflicts during construction and potential construction delays. Their work in the 700 block of Conti Street began in June 2020. The City plans to begin its portion of the reconstruction project (water, sewer and drainage) in spring 2021. The entire project is expected to be completed in late 2021, weather permitting.