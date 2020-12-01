Road and sidewalk closure: Eastbound St. Claude Bridge

NEW ORLEANS — Through Thursday, December 10, the right eastbound lane of traffic and the adjacent pedestrian walkway (south side walkway) of the St. Claude Avenue Bridge will be closed.

The sidewalk and road will be closed daily from 6:30 am. to 3:30 pm. This closure is associated with the construction of a new guide wall adjacent to the bridge.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says to expect potential delays on the RTA No. 88-St. Claude bus. If you’d like more information, please contact the RTA Rideline at (504) 248-3900. This closure will not impact the westbound roadway or the north pedestrian walkway (near the Lock) and the bridge will operate normally for marine traffic.

Public safety is the City’s top priority; residents and commuters are reminded to use caution when driving, bicycling and walking near the construction site. Lane closure and detour signs will be in place throughout this phase of construction.