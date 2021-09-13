River Parishes continue recovery as Tropical Storm Nicholas heads towards Texas and Louisiana

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Norma Hulbert’s usually pleasant LaPlace neighborhood looks like a warzone after Hurricane Ida. Mountains of debris sit outside of practically every home on Belle Grove Drive

“We had a total of maybe six feet of water but it settled at three and a half feet. So everything has been destroyed. We have to be throwing things out on the sidewalk, and sort of have to rebuild our home again,” said Hulbert.

As clean up efforts continue, thousands of residents in the River Parishes are without power, making the recovery process even more challenging.

“That part’s been tough because you don’t have the conveniences you would normally have. You can’t just plug into a socket, you gotta’ watch what you’re doing,” said LaPlace resident Darrell Catoire.

Now, as Nicholas approaches Texas and Louisiana, residents affected by Ida are concerned about potential rainfall that could complicate recovery.

“We all got tarps on our roofs, just hoping that they hold up and do what they’re supposed to do, that way we don’t get further damage in our homes,” said St. Charles Parish resident Chad LeBlanc.

It could be months before things are back to normal in the River Parishes, and locals are crossing their fingers that Nicholas doesn’t make matters worse.

“I’m praying that it doesn’t come this way again. We can come out of where we are and move on, move forward,” said Hulbert.

According to Entergy, folks in St. John the Baptist Parish are expected to get their electricity back by September 17th, but, St. Charles Parish residents will likely have to wait another two weeks before power is restored.