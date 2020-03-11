Rising Star, Elizabeth Lyons calls New Orleans home.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- There is so much music that comes out of New Orleans and maybe that's why an up-and-coming musician is calling the Big Easy home.

"New Orleans is such a rich place of tradition and culture and the roots of music is really here in New Orleans," shared Elizabeth Lyons.

Rising singer-songwriter, Elizabeth Lyons is putting down roots in the city.

"I married a New Orleans boy, Will Reily. When we got married, we moved down here," said Lyons. "It was a great time because I was able to come down here and full time focuses on music again and just write."

Before moving to New Orleans, Lyons was at a crossroads in her career but, she spent a year soul searching and it brought her inspiration.

"I wrote at this piano and went out to listen to music in the New Orleans community. I recorded at the Marigny Studios and just really dove into what do I want to say to the world."

That's when she had an epiphany.

Now with nearly a million plays on Spotify, selling over 100,000 songs independently and topping the charts on Itunes, it's safe to say Lyons quickly found her groove.

"This is my truth and I found that here. I guess I had an epiphany here in New Orleans."

