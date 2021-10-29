Rise Haunted Hayride is ready to take you on a spooky spin

TICKFAW, La (WGNO) Maybe you’ve been on a hayride before, but probably not like this. And not in Louisiana, says the team at the Rise attractions in Tickfaw.

“There is no other hayride in the state of Louisiana,” says Taylor Dubois, the casting director for the Rise attraction. “So we decided we wanted to be the first.”

Tractors pull trailers with as many as 32 people along a winding path through the woods while making stops at a series of spooky sets. You learn about a mad scientist and his spooky experiment that’s spiraled out of control.

Each year the Rise team changes the story for the hayride. They work the entire year on the story, set and costumes.

