NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –Ring Redux is a new exhibition at the New Orleans Museum of Art that shows how jewelry can be a form of creativity, power and art; by demonstrating the way design and craft, influence the form of rings.

Laura Ochoa Rincon is the exhibition curator and says, “the first ring I ever owned, was given to me on my 15th birthday, by my dad. The oldest rings date back to Mesopotamian times and this exhibition really shows how that form and craft has evolved within thousands of years.”

The exhibit is a traveling exhibit from the Susan Grant Lewin collection and features 90 artists and over 100 different rings. Each ring tells a story.

While looking at one of the more esthetically normal rings, Rincon says, “this is a beautiful cubic zirconia and sterling silver ring. Placed on top of that ring is a band of solid gold and an emerald. It represents how a difference in marriage changes a difference in jewelry. The way I interpret it is that the second wife, gets the nicer ring.”

Another ring in the exhibition shows how rings are influenced by other artforms. “The ring we have here is representative of a skyscraper in Beijing. It forces us to look at how the geometry and shape of that building is reflected in ring form,” says Rincon.

Japanese designer Marie Kusumoto, has a unique ring that is titled “purple dewdrop.” This is one of the most striking rings on display. It is made out of thinly spun polyester and is incredibly lightweight and ethereal, while the American artist, David Bielander had a ring that is not as whimsical but surprising.

“American artist David Bielander produced this exquisite ring that tricks the eye. You are convinced it’s made entirely out of cardboard. It is in fact, 14 karat gold. The staple is made of silver. It’s one of the many examples of how this exhibition is so interesting,” explains Laura Ochoa Rincon.

Ring Redux will be on display at the New Orleans Museum of Art until February 2024.