Ring recalls 350,000 doorbells over fire hazard

Recalled Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) (CPSC)

The serial number can also be found on the product packaging. (CPSC)

The model and serial number are printed on a label on the back of the doorbell. (CPSC)

(NEXSTAR) – Amazon’s Ring is recalling roughly 350,000 doorbells due to fire hazard after the company received multiple reports of injuries and property damage, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The doorbell is prone to overheating when the incorrect screws are used for installation. Ring has had reports of eight people suffering minor burns and another 85 people experiencing property damage.

The product under recall is a second generation doorbell that comes with a blue ring at the front and is sold in two colors: “satin nickel” (black and silver) and “venetian bronze” (black and bronze).

The video doorbells have the model number 5UM5E5 and were sold online and in stores from June 2020 to October 2020 for roughly $100.

Ring customers should immediately stop installing the recalled video doorbells and contact Ring for revised installation instructions or download them here. Ring’s website or app will also notify owners if it is under recall.

Consumers can determine if their doorbell is included in this recall by entering the doorbell’s serial number at http://support.ring.com/ring-2nd-gen-recall. Only Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) models with certain serial numbers are included.

Along with the 350,000 sold in the U.S., another 8,700 were sold in Canada.