RIGHT NOW: Homicide investigation in Algiers

ALGIERS, La. – NOPD is investigating a homicide in Algiers.
It happened in the 2100 block of Springbrook Lane. The victim was brought to the hospital by EMS where he later died.
If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.
