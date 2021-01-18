Richmond endorses Troy Carter for Congress

RICHMOND, VA – FEBRUARY 07: Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax presides over the Senate at the Virginia State Capitol, February 7, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. Virginia state politics are in a state of upheaval, with Governor Ralph Northam and State Attorney General Mark Herring both admitting to past uses of blackface and Lt. Governor Justin […]

LOUISIANA– Outgoing Congressman Cedric Richmond endorses Senator Troy Carter for the Second Congressional District seat.

“Troy Carter is someone known in the communities of the district. He has put in the time and the work to serve people, and we can count on him. Troy has led the fight for working families in Louisiana and pushed an agenda for women and young people. Senator Troy Carter is the right person at the right time to continue fighting for Louisiana.” said Richmond.

The seat includes portions of Louisiana’s two largest cities and is likely to remain the only Democratic-held federal office for the state.