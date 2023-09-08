RICHLAND PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, officials of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that they’re against residents engaging in outdoor cooking. Sheriff Gary Gilley is also asking high schools in the area to not allow tailgating while the statewide burn ban is still in place.

As of August 25, 2023, the State of Louisiana was placed under a burn ban that prohibited ALL outdoor burning, due to extreme drought conditions. Over the last week, our area has seen a few rain showers, but unfortunately, they were just not enough to improve our conditions.

State officials have declared that “Outdoor cooking is NOT banned, but if your cooking creates a fire that the fire department has to respond to, you WILL be held accountable and receive a citation; no matter what your fuel source is (propane, pellets, charcoal, etc.).” Pursuant to authority under RS 40:1602.

Even though outdoor cooking is not banned, authorities highly advise against it, and therefore for the safety of our communities, citizens, and first responders, Richland Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Dawn Williams, along with the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Gary Gilley, are asking that Richland Parish high schools do not allow any outdoor cooking, including any type of grill or open flame burners, be allowed at football game tailgating.

We are sorry for the inconvenience, but for the wellness of our community, schools, students, and attendees, it is the safest practice.

Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office