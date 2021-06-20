Richardson Wins U.S. Title in 100 Meters

Eugene, Oregon – Former LSU sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson won the U.S. title in the 100 meters on Saturday night at Hayward Field with a time of 10.86 to earn her spot on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics.

She advanced out of the first round on Friday night with a smooth time of 10.84 before running a windy time of 10.64 in the semifinals Saturday. She turned around and ran the finals about 90 minutes later and clocked a winning time of 10.86.

Richardson becomes the fifth LSU sprinter to win a U.S. title in the 100 meters joining Aleia Hobbs (2018), Muna Lee (2008), Dawn Sowell (1989), and Sheila Echols (1988).

Richardson will next compete at the U.S. Trials in the 200 meters on Thursday (June 24) in the first round of the 200 meters at 8:31 p.m. CT. The semifinals of the 200 meters will be Friday (June 25) at 6:25 p.m. CT, and the finals for the 200 meters will be at 9:24 p.m. CT on Saturday (June 26).

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)