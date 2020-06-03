Reward offered for information on black bear killed in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement agents are seeking leads for an illegally killed black bear in St. Mary Parish.

LDWF agents say they were alerted about a dead black bear off of Hunting Rd. on May 17 south of Franklin.

Agents responded to the scene and collected the adult male bear.

A necropsy revealed that the adult male bear was shot by a rifle a few days before May 17.

The Humane Society of the United States, the Acadiana Chapter of Safari Club International and LDWF’s Operation Game Thief program are teaming up to offer a reward totaling up to $6,000 to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the illegal killing of this black bear.

Anyone with information should call the Louisiana Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511 or use LDWF’s tip411 program.