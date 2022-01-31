GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — Ochsner Health has partnered with Crimestoppers to raise the reward to $12,500 for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of assaulting an ICU nurse on Thursday evening.

According to the latest Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office report, at 11 p.m. an unidentified man attacked the nurse while he was visiting a patient at the Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and sneakers, a black beanie featuring a New Orleans Saints logo and a black and white checkered mask when he fled the scene after the brutal assault.

When deputies arrived and found the victim “unconscious and injured.”

The motive is still unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 822-1111 or 1-877-903-STOP.