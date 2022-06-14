NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Small business owners know about the challenges of developing leads, landing contracts and growing your business.

This week the City of New Orleans is hosting what they’re calling a Reverse Trade Show for Disadvantaged and Small Business Enterprises (DBEs).

“We going to have city departments. We’re going to have partner agencies, we’re going to have some technical assistance agencies partners that we have come in and offer opportunities. Talk about opportunities with the city, opportunities with the partner agencies and for our DBE population,” said Lori Barthelemy, Director of the Office of Supplier Diversity,

It’s the first time that the city has dedicated this amount of resources to helping disadvantaged and small business enterprises grow their bottom line in one event.

“In our department itself, we do contracts with different people. We’ve contracted with a DBE to do flyers for our department, we’ve contracted with a DBE to provide coffee for our event, we’ve contracted with a DBE to make shirts for our department,” said Barthelemey.

In other words, your business can run the gamut from catering to horticulture, the city wants you to know there is business to be done every day with the city and partner agencies.

Julien Meyer, the city’s Chief Procurement Officer stated, “During that event they will have the opportunity to talk face to face with the representative of those departments. Finding out what contracts they have in place right now and having that contact information so they can reach out to them to see if there are any opportunities to join the work that they currently do with the city as well as any upcoming opportunities in the future.”

The Reverse Trade Show is Thursday, June 16th from 8:30am-noon at Gallier Hall. You can preregister by clicking here. You can also register on site. The event is free.