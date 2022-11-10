JEAN LAFITTE, La. (WGNO) – In Jefferson Parish, an area pummeled by Hurricane Ida is celebrating its recovery and the state’s seafood industry.

The Jean Lafitte Seafood Festival kicks off Friday night, and this will be the first time the town hosts the festival post Ida.

“Yeah, look, we were ground zero for Hurricane Ida, so this festival means a lot for a lot of people,” Mayor Tim Kerner said.

The mayor of the Town of Jean Lafitte says the festival will have a lot to offer, but he is hoping the local seafood industry will come out on top.

“Oh yeah, look, it’s huge,” Mayor Kerner said. “You know, we have great music, carnival rides, kayak rentals, but what’s taking center stage is Louisiana seafood, and right now, the fishermen are in jeopardy right now.”

Because of the unprecedented amount of shrimp being imported into the U.S., Ronald Dufrene, the owner and operator of the Mister Jug shrimp boat, says he will make about double the amount for his shrimp at the festival than the dock.

“You know, it’s anything to try to better our price a little bit, you know, I mean, it’s not much [of a] difference, but it’s anything to help at this point,” Dufrene said.

Food vendors who were affected by Hurricane Ida won’t be charged a vendor fee either.

“So, God, it’s definitely a good thing,” Dufrene said. “It’s a boost to morale. I supply a couple thousand pounds. I wish we could supply ten thousand pounds.”

If you are attending the festival this weekend and you see a seafood vendor, speak with them and find out where you can buy their product. Every little bit helps!