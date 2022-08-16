GRETNA, La. (WGNO) – After a two-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!

The big draw is the music, but it could be an economic boost for local business owners.

You will find several locally owned restaurants, cafes and bars in the Gretna Historic District, and each one is expected to benefit from the return of Gretna Fest.

The staff at Amore Bakery and Café say they are excited for the return of the fall festival.

“It brings a lot of people from the area, even out of state if they’re coming to see a specific band, and it gives a lot of exposure to Gretna and also to our business and all the other businesses,” Sage Young, a pastry chef and the co-owner of Amore Bakery and Café, said.

The bakery owners say you can find them on festival grounds during festival weekend.

“We have a booth. It’s going to be at the Italian Village this year,” Calli Hern, the co-owner of Amore Bakery and Café, said. “We’re going to be serving coffee and tea and some of our specialty items, so we’re really excited and hope to see y’all out there.”

Other eateries will be right where you would usually find them.

“We have been in business for 22 years, so almost as long as Gretna Fest, and this is a huge impact for our business,” Casey Jeanne, the sales & marketing manager at Gattuso’s Neighborhood Restaurant, Bar & Catering, said. “We look forward to welcome the local community, as well as visitors to our area, so Gretna Fest is definitely much needed and welcomed to the neighborhood.”

The staff now has a little less than two months to prepare for what is expected to be a lucrative weekend.

“It’s game on, you know, wear your comfy shoes, put that smile on your face,” Jeanne said. “We’re ready to go; we’re looking forward to it. We’ll be counting down the days, for sure.

The festival starts Friday, October 7and runs through Sunday, October 9.