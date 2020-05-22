Retiring Louisiana Farm Bureau president recovering from COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test […]

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Farm Bureau President Ronnie Anderson is out of the hospital.

Anderson spent 64 days in Baton Rouge General recovering from COVID-19.

After 40 days on a ventilator, Anderson was the beneficiary of convalescent plasma.

The next morning brought good news as “his family got the news they’d been hoping for: an “impressive” and “almost immediate” response to the plasma therapy, which is part of a Mayo Clinic-led clinical trial,” according to Baton Rouge General.

The plasma came from his wife and son.

A second round of plasma therapy provided even better results and Anderson was able to FaceTime his family.

The attached video shows the joyous day when Ronnie Anderson left the hospital he had been in since March 18.

Anderson’s family was there to greet and go with him to the next step of his recovery.

BRG says Anderson will “continue to recover and work on physical rehabilitation at a long-term acute care facility.”