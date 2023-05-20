NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Louisiana homeowners affected by major storm damage in 2020-2021 now have a new resource to receive disaster assistance.

Restore Louisiana has announced on Thursday (May 18th) that their homeowner assistance program has now expanded it’s criteria. The program is now phasing in homeowners who meet the following criteria:

Sustained FEMA-determined damages of $3,000 or greater for repairs or personal property

Did not receive or does not expect to receive structural insurance payments greater than $50,000

Owned and occupied the damaged home as their primary residence at the time of disaster and still own the damaged home.

To know if you qualify for the program homeowners are encouraged to take an online survey at restore.la.gov or by calling the program call center at 866.735.2001.

