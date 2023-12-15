JFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) – One year ago, neighborhoods on the West Bank were wrecked when a series of tornados pummeled through the region on Dec. 15, 2022.

On Fifth Avenue in the Marrero-Harvey area where once-occupied lots remain empty, some people have completely rebuilt their homes while others are still trying to get back into their homes.

The house belonging to Patricia Benvenuti is showing drastic improvement, but it’s still not move-in ready.

“It’s been pretty rough, us going back and forth into Bayou Segnette State Park and coming back over here to work on the house,” said Patricia’s son Robert Benvenuti. “It’s just my mother’s 80-years-old, and it’s kind of hard on her, getting up and down the steps.”

Although damage from the tornado was significant, it didn’t meet the criteria for a federal emergency declaration.

“What’s going on is the insurance company gave us the money they gave us on the house,” Benvenuti explained. “We went through that, of course, and my mother went through the rest of the money she had, so we’re trying to look for a program to help us finish off the house.”

In Gretna, what used to be the home of artist Keith Eccles and his wife, next to Eccles’ art studio, at the corner of Derbigny and 9th streets, is now an empty lot.

The couple is living in a rental house and don’t believe they will rebuild because of the costs.

Despite the hardship, many neighbors are feeling grateful no one was injured and are remaining hopeful for the future.

“We’re just doing what we can, and hopefully figure something out,” Benvenuti said. “Something will come along, I’m sure.”

For a list of programs and services offered in Jefferson Parish, like Repairs on Wheels, click here.

