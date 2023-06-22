MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — The Sucette Harbor development plan has been in the works since 2022 with residential opposition throughout its evolution.

The plan located at the Old Marina site in the Mariner’s Cove area includes a 200-unit apartment complex for people 55 and older, an 82-room boutique hotel and events center, a 103-slip marina, a public restaurant and café and more.

For many of the residents living nearby, however, that’s just too much density with too little parking being incorporated.

“The only way in and out is Monroe Street. It’s going to create massive traffic problems here. It’s also going to ruin the ambiance of the island,” Mariner’s Island Resident Larry Miller said.

Resident Kevin Vogeltanz tells us that Councilwoman Rebecca Bush asked project developer Bill Hoffman if he would be willing to scale down the size of the apartment complex.

He responded by saying that would threaten the economic viability of the project.

“When he said that, it struck me. This thing is strung so tight that it has no margin for any kind of any kind of error in any kind of way, so that means they can’t compromise in any kind of way,” Mandeville resident Ernest Burgieres said.

Another concern is the lack of discussion regarding re-zoning from a planned residential district to a planned combined-use district.

Residents worry that this will lead to unwanted development.

“We have say a 50-foot height limit in Mandeville, but it doesn’t apply to them. We have parking requirements that applies to us but doesn’t apply to them,” Burgieres said.

The council has yet to vote on the project, but many residents are making it clear they do not want the project at all unless serious changes are made.

“The overwhelming sense in the community that I’m hearing from my neighbors and the people I’m helping organize is that they are overwhelmingly against this project. We just want to make sure all of our voices are heard, just like the developers are given their full opportunity to be heard as well,” Mandeville resident Kevin Vogeltanz said.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.