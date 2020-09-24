Residents on the Northshore are frustrated, but still preparing for Beta

NORTHSHORE, La. (WGNO)- St. Tammany Parish is under a coastal flooding warning, as the Northshore is dealing with the impact of what’s left of Tropical Storm Beta..

“I just hope it don’t get no worse than this…”

Storm after storm, Northshore residents have gotten hit with flooding and surge

Now, frustration is setting in as remnants of Beta are impacting the area.

“This year it seems like every couple of weeks, you’re over here doing this (making sandbags). You know but, when the water starts coming up you better have something,” said David Younce, Pearl River resident.

Sand bags are a life safer for residents here in Slidell. With several days of prolonged rain and water continuing to rise, sandbags are what’s keeping the water outside their homes.

Arriving early, Younce is trying to beat the crowds at the sandbag station.

“Better safe than sorry.”

Heading over to Mandeville, you’ll find flooded streets, overflowing drains and choppy waters at Lake Ponchatrain and that’s the perfect recipe for disaster.

“It’s been flooded on several occasions since Laura, where it’s barricaded off. I’m really surprised today because I thought it would be receded more,” explained Arlene Gilchrist.

Putting a damper on their daily routine, Jim May and his nurse are having their lunch inside the car instead getting to enjoy the lake front.

“We usually ride the whole lake. We can’t do it today because all the water, you know. And we are smart enough to know not to go into the water,” shared Jim May, Mandeville resident.

Tropical Storm Beta is slowly but, surely moving towards Louisiana and St. Tammany Parish officials are warning residents to expect persistent rains that will cause flooding. Now is the time to prepare.

All locations will have sand and bags provided. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels in case all shovels provided are in use. In addition, residents are asked to limit the number of sandbags to 15 per vehicle. There will be someone on-hand to assist the elderly and/or disabled at each location during the hours of 7 a.m. – 3: 30 p.m. at the following locations:

St. Tammany Parish Government- Building 21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn 34783 Grantham College Rd, Slidell, La

The Old Levee District Site 61134 N Military Road (Hwy 190) Slidell, La.

St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn 63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn 63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn 1305 N. Florida Street, Covington