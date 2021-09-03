Residents in Laplace hope President Biden’s visit will help with recovery

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) Take a look inside of John Dyer’s Laplace home and you can see just how unbearable the conditions truly are.

“My entire roof, as you can see right here all of that is destroyed, and I have two rooms in my house that the ceilings collapsed, caved in, ” said Laplace resident John Dyer.

Dyer stayed for the storm that ripped his home apart, and he’s only one of thousands in St. John the Baptist Parish who are struggling to recover.

“I lived in Laplace for 30 years, and I have never experienced anything like this before,” said Laplace resident Helen Young.

The inside of Young’s home in the Cambridge subdivision was destroyed by Ida. She’s devastated by the destruction of her neighborhood, but hopeful President Biden’s visit will help.



“Hopefully he will just try to help us try to get back on our feet and give us some support and aid us in this recovery,” said Young.

Dyer is also optimistic that the President’s visit will unite political leaders on both sides of the aisle to expedite recovery.



“People that we put into office, really take this to heart. People need you, this is the time for you to stand up and be who you are who we put into office,” said Dyer.

According to Entergy, residents in St. John the Baptist parish will likely not get power back until the end of the month.