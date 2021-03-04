Residents encouraged to attend virtual meeting regarding RFQ for former Six Flags redevelopment

NEW ORLEANS — Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen encourages residents to attend the Selection Review Committee this Friday, March 5, starting at 12:30p.m. to hear the developers who submitted the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for the former Six Flags / Jazzland site.

This Selection Review Committee will be comprised of the following members:

The Chief Administrative Officer, or his designee;

The Chief Financial Officer, or his designee;

The manager of the User Entity requesting the service, or his designee;

The employee who will manage and monitor the contract; and

A professional from within local government who possesses expertise in the relevant field.

The submitted RFQs will be evaluated and ranked using the following criteria.

A respondent may receive the maximum points, a portion of this score, or no points at all, depending upon the merit of its response, as judged by the selection committee in accordance with:

(25 points): Qualifications, specialized experience, and track record of success on similar projects [e.g. examples of successful redevelopment projects];

(25 points): Financial capacity and financial and technical competence [e.g. financial statements, balance sheets, other financial or technical competencies];

(25 points): Staff and organizational capacity, demonstrated ability including, without limitation, responsiveness to public and community goals, cost control, work quality and the ability to meet schedules and deadlines [e.g. staff and CV/resumes assigned to project, organizational charts, work samples, percentage of time dedicated to project];

(15 points): References

(10 points): Past DBE Participation: Proposal submitted a quality DBE Participation Plan (DBE Form 3) that outlines past successful DBE participation on similar projects and includes innovative strategies and approaches to achieve and maintain DBE participation over the term of any formal agreements resulting from this solicitation

The City, at its sole discretion, may recommend a selection of respondents for a shortlist based on the overall ranking.

MEETING DETAILS

WHAT: Six Flags RFQ Selection Review Committee Meeting

WHEN: Friday, March 5, 2021, starting at 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Virtual, https://webexcno.nola.gov/orion/join?siteurl=webexcno

Call In: (504) 658-7001

Meeting Number: 994 203 343