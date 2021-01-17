Reserve, Garyville & Mt. Airy under a boil water advisory

RESERVE, La. – Parts of St. John the Baptist Parish will have a water outage beginning at 11:00 p.m. According to St. John the Baptist Parish government, the estimated time frame for the water outage is 3 to 4 hours.

When water is restored, as a precaution, all customers in Reserve, Garyville, and Mt. Airy will be under a Boil Water Advisory until further notice. This Boil Water Advisory is to remain in effect until lifted by the Louisiana Department of Health, estimated to be within 48 hours.

It is recommended that when water is restored, all water customers in Reserve, Garyville & Mt. Airy boil their water for one full minute before consuming it or using it for food preparation.