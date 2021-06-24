Report: LSU Baseball has a new head coach

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is hot with humidity and a few storms no longer keeping temperatures lower! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 90s and triple digits.

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the lower 90s. Look up tonight to see the last Supermoon of 2021! This is known as the Strawberry Moon because it is strawberry season during June. Conditions will be nice tonight to look up and view the rare phenomenon. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.