Rep. Welch to join panel for Vermont virtual town hall on COVID-19 response

Vermont Rep. Peter Welch will be among more than a half-dozen guests at live virtual town hall Wednesday to discuss the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The one-hour town hall will also explore as what the future holds for the region’s economy, from education and child care to medicine and farming. Hosted by Local 44/Fox anchor Lauren Maloney, the evtn will air Wednesday from 7-8 p.m. on Local 44 and Local 22/ABC and WTEN/ABC in Albany, NY.

MyChamplainValley.com. will live stream the event. Viewers can submit questions for the guests via email to news@myChamplainValley.com.

The town hall will open with a review of the latest developments in the battle against the pandemic. Welch and Maloney will then discuss issues related to the re-opening of Vermont’s economy and federal assistance for the state.

Maloney will then pose questions submitted by viewers. Along with Welch, participants will include:

Dr. Mark Levine, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health;

Tom Torti, President & CEO, Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce;

Claudio Fort, President & CEO, Rutland Regional Medical Center;

Yaw Obeng, Superintendent, Burlington School District;

Gary Derr, Vice President for Operations and Public Safety, University of Vermont