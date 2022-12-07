NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana Congressman Troy Carter has been unanimously elected to the position of Regional Whip.

The National Democratic Caucus elects the leadership position that covers Region 7. The region includes the states of Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and the territory of the Virgin Islands.

The Caucus vote was unanimous for Rep. Carter, who was re-elected to his House seat in November.

“I’m honored to take on this role and add our voice, Louisiana’s voice, to the Democratic leadership team,” said Congressman Carter. “The states and territory of Region 7 have many unique issues facing our constituents, including natural disaster response and recovery. I am eager to work with our new Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, and Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar to uplift the voices of consituents and members of Region 7.”

Carter will be formally appointed to the position when the 118th Congress convenes and is sworn in January.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.