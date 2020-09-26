Rep. Steve Scalise applauds selection of Amy Coney Barrett as SCOTUS Nominee

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 22: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) discusses the release of the House Republican plank on health care reform at The American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research on June 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C.—House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) released the following statement regarding President Trump’s nomination of New Orleans native, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to the Supreme Court of the United States:

“I congratulate Amy Coney Barrett on her nomination to our nation’s highest court, and I would like to commend President Trump on his excellent judgment in choosing this incredibly well-qualified nominee. Judge Barrett is an impeccable jurist and an extraordinarily thoughtful and principled woman committed to following our Constitution. I am also proud to see a New Orleans native who attended St. Catherine of Siena and Dominican High School as our next Supreme Court justice. I encourage the Senate to swiftly carry out a fair confirmation process that focuses on the qualifications of Judge Coney Barrett, and respects the dignity of the United States Supreme Court.”

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News