Rep. Steve Scalise applauds selection of Amy Coney Barrett as SCOTUS Nominee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) released the following statement regarding President Trump’s nomination of New Orleans native, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to the Supreme Court of the United States:
“I congratulate Amy Coney Barrett on her nomination to our nation’s highest court, and I would like to commend President Trump on his excellent judgment in choosing this incredibly well-qualified nominee. Judge Barrett is an impeccable jurist and an extraordinarily thoughtful and principled woman committed to following our Constitution. I am also proud to see a New Orleans native who attended St. Catherine of Siena and Dominican High School as our next Supreme Court justice. I encourage the Senate to swiftly carry out a fair confirmation process that focuses on the qualifications of Judge Coney Barrett, and respects the dignity of the United States Supreme Court.”