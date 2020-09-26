Rep. Steve Scalise applauds selection of Amy Coney Barrett as SCOTUS Nominee

BATON ROUGE, La. - Cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. went to the hospital Friday night after falling ill. LSU released a statement Saturday morning with an update on Stingley's status.

“Derek Stingley Jr. became acutely ill last night and was evaluated overnight in the hospital. His condition is not COVID-19 related and he is expected to be discharged soon. He will return to activity after full evaluation by the medical team.”