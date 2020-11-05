Rep. Jim Costa in competition for chairmanship of House Ag committee; current chairman voted out

In this Jan. 17, 2019, file photo, Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Costa is running for re-election to his seat in California’s 16th Congressional District. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno-area Congressman Jim Costa announced Thursday that he will seek the chairmanship role of the House Committee on Agriculture after the current chairman was voted out in Tuesday’s election.

Democrat Rep. Collin C Peterson lost the race in Minnesota’s 7th congressional district to Republican Michelle Fischbach by less than 50,000 votes.

“Chairman Peterson is a friend and mentor and he leaves big shoes to fill,” Costa said. “Not only must this Committee address an unstable agricultural economy and a broken international trade system, but we must also feed millions of vulnerable Americans in the throes of a worldwide pandemic.

“This is a challenge I am ready to accept.”

Costa is not the only congressman seeking the chairmanship. Congressman for Georgia’s 13th congressional district, Rep. David Scott, is also looking to claim the position.

In his announcement Thursday, Scott said the nation faces perhaps the most significant struggles any of us have seen.

“As our nation’s legislative body, it is the duty of Congress to address, through this Committee, the insecurities plaguing our citizens and provide the means for a more fruitful existence.”

The U.S. House Committee on Agriculture’s duties includes protecting the food supply, being advocates for rural America, and maintains competitive markets for agriculture.