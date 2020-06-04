Rep. Graves announces $1.6 Million CARES Act grant for Baton Rouge

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced today that Baton Rouge is receiving $1,654,617 in a Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) CARES Act award to support homeless families and individuals who have been affected by COVID-19 in Baton Rouge. This federal support is available because of the CARES Act relief package and is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Louisiana’s total share of ESG funding is $20,923,237, broken down as follows:

CPD COVID19 Recovery Formula Grants:

Baton Rouge – $1,654,617

New Orleans – $4,594,009

Shreveport – $1,055,184

Jefferson Parish – $1,593,050

Louisiana State Balance – $12,026,377

“These ESG-CV funds are to be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) among individuals and families who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance. The state balance is funding that will go to the state governments for distribution. The funds will also support additional homeless assistance and homelessness prevention activities to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19. The allocation of $2.96 billion uses a formula targeted toward communities with high fractions of homeless – both sheltered and unsheltered – and those at the most risk for homelessness. It also takes into account economic and housing market conditions by making a modest adjustment for jurisdictions with very high market rents.”

Graves previously announced a $955,859.00 ESG Cares Act award to help the City of Baton Rouge provide essential services and shelter for the homeless.