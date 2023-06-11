COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — After closing for nearly a week Covington’s local Walmart will be reopening Monday, June 12.

The Walmart on Hwy 190 took to Facebook to announce their reopening and to thank the community for their patience while store leaders focused on getting the store back up and running.

The Walmart was closed due to a fire that broke out in the automotive section caused by two teens. The 17-year-old and 15-year-old boys, both from Covington, were arrested by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Monday, June 5.

The store will open at 7 a.m. with limited shopping. Customers can expect to purchase groceries, meat and produce, dairy, house hold cleaning supplies, paper goods, pet needs, and beauty supplies.

