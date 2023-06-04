NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Renowned New Orleans jazz saxophonist and Mardi Gras Indian Chief Donald Harrison Jr. is recovering in a hospital in Hawaii Sunday, June 4th.

Harrison suffered a heart attack yesterday, while in Hawaii performing at The Big Island Jazz and Blues Festival.

Harrison posted an update on his Facebook page stating that he has since had a procedure to unblock a main artery, and is currently under observation.

