Regulators want $1B in refunds for Miss. power plant

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Utility regulators say Entergy wrongfully charged customers over eight years for a Mississippi nuclear power station that often malfunctioned and was repeatedly deemed unsafe.

The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune reports a complaint was filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission by the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the New Orleans City Council and the Arkansas Public Service Commission.

The utility regulators argue Entergy upgrades to Grand Gulf Nuclear Station in Mississippi hasn’t improved the plant’s performance.

They argue Entergy should refund customers $1.1 billion.

Entergy pointed to investments made at Grand Gulf over the past year and described more recent problems, but didn’t address past issues brought up in the complaint.