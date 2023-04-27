BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The alcohol license for a Baton Rouge college bar located near LSU’s campus has been revoked, officials said on Thursday.

Along with losing its license, the Reggie’s in Tigerland is reportedly ordered to pay a $15,000 fine.

The bar’s alcohol license was previously suspended amid “allegations and the potential threat to public safety,” the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tabacco Control said on Jan. 24.

Footage obtained by BRProud showed LSU student Madison Brooks, 19, leaving the Tigerland bar the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead on Burbank Drive. According to an affidavit, she had a blood-alcohol limit of .319% before she was later found hit and killed by a vehicle on Jan. 15.

Four suspects were arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on charges of third-degree rape or principal to third-degree rape.