Reese Witherspoon & cast of ‘Big Little Lies’ donate money to help frontline workers in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS– Movie star Reese Witherspoon is helping to feed local healthcare heroes.

Frontline Foods New Orleans pays local restaurants to make and deliver meals to healthcare workers. New Orleans native Reese Witherspoon along with the cast of her TV show, “Big Little Lies” sponsored meals and donated funds to a few local businesses, which helped to feed healthcare workers around New Orleans.

Dirty Dishes NOLA is one of those businesses that Reese’s donation helped with. This was part of an online campaign that offered the entertainment industry the opportunity to help raise donations.

Lesley Turner with Dirty Dishes NOLA said, “For them to think about us, for them to think about front line workers and restaurant owners means so much to me. They are celebrities. They are larger than life and to really think of us and contribute to us in New Orleans means so much to me.”

For more information about Frontline Foods New Orleans, click HERE.