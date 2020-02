Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- 007 James Bond filmed a movie in Louisina! In 1973, "Live and Let Die" was filmed and set in Louisiana. The high chase boat scenes were filmed out in Irish Bayou and Bayou Liberty in Slidell.

This was the first James Bond movie without Sean Connery playing Bond. Roger Moore took on the leading role, even though they offered Connery a lucrative amount to continue to be part of the hit film series.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez gives us the "Reel Talk."