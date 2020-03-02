Red Roof Inn closed to make room for Loyola Exit Expansion in Kenner

The Red Roof Inn at the corner of Loyola Drive and Interstate 10 is permanently closed.

KENNER – The Red Roof Inn at the corner of Loyola Drive and Interstate 10 has been permanently closed.

The City of Kenner says The Department of Transportation and Development expropriated the land from the original owner that the Red Roof Inn sits on.

The plan is now for the building to be torn down, to make room for the expansion of the roadway in that area.

Work in that area is revamping that area of Loyola Drive, and is increasing. On Saturday the area will be closed early in the morning, so crews can remove multiple overhead utilities.