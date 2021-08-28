Red Cross opens 3 evacuation centers as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The American Red Cross is opening several evacuation centers across the Southeast Louisiana for residents wishing to seek safety as Hurricane Ida approaches Sunday.
These locations include:
St Tammany Parish
Lee Road Junior High School
79131 Hwy. 40, Covington, LA
Creekside Junior High School
65434 Hwy. 41, Pearl River, LA
Tangipahoa Parish
Amite High School
403 S. Laurel St., Amite, LA
Kentwood High School
603 9th St., Kentwood, LA
Hammond Westside
2500 W. Park Ave., Hammond, LA
Washington Parish
Franklinton High School
1 Demon Circle, Franklinton, LA
Bogalusa High School
100 MJ Isreal Dr., Bogalusa, LA
According to the Red Cross, these facilities are meant to provide safe shelter for residents until the storm threat has passed. Residents should only bring the following supplies with them:
Do Bring:
- Masks for every member of the family over the age of 2
- Bedding including pillows
- Clothing
- Prescription Medications
- Your child’s stuffed animal, blanket or other ‘creature comforts’
- Your emergency kit with any foods required to accommodate special dietary needs
Don’t Bring:
- Alcoholic beverages
- Illegal drugs
- Weapons
The Red Cross is enforcing current COVID-19 protocols and will require both staff and residents to wear face coverings inside evacuation centers — regardless of vaccination status.
TAnyone who needs a safe place should call 2-1-1 or to find information on open Red Cross shelters, go to redcross.org, 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or the free Red Cross Emergency app.