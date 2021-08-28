Red Cross opens 3 evacuation centers as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida

Charles “Harry” Murphy, Jr., BS, NRP the Emergency Management Coordinator for the Louisiana Region, Cap/West Chapter, hands a bag containing masks to Natechia and her daughter Nyla, 2 years old, whose home was damaged by a recent tornado in Monroe, LA, on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Photo courtesy of the American Red Cross.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The American Red Cross is opening several evacuation centers across the Southeast Louisiana for residents wishing to seek safety as Hurricane Ida approaches Sunday.

These locations include:

St Tammany Parish

Lee Road Junior High School

79131 Hwy. 40, Covington, LA

Creekside Junior High School

65434 Hwy. 41, Pearl River, LA

Tangipahoa Parish

Amite High School

403 S. Laurel St., Amite, LA

Kentwood High School

603 9th St., Kentwood, LA

Hammond Westside

2500 W. Park Ave., Hammond, LA

Washington Parish

Franklinton High School

1 Demon Circle, Franklinton, LA

Bogalusa High School

100 MJ Isreal Dr., Bogalusa, LA

According to the Red Cross, these facilities are meant to provide safe shelter for residents until the storm threat has passed. Residents should only bring the following supplies with them:

Do Bring:

Masks for every member of the family over the age of 2

Bedding including pillows

Clothing

Prescription Medications

Your child’s stuffed animal, blanket or other ‘creature comforts’

Your emergency kit with any foods required to accommodate special dietary needs

Don’t Bring:

Alcoholic beverages

Illegal drugs

Weapons

The Red Cross is enforcing current COVID-19 protocols and will require both staff and residents to wear face coverings inside evacuation centers — regardless of vaccination status.

TAnyone who needs a safe place should call 2-1-1 or to find information on open Red Cross shelters, go to redcross.org, 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or the free Red Cross Emergency app.