Red Cross opens 3 evacuation centers as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charles “Harry” Murphy, Jr., BS, NRP the Emergency Management Coordinator for the Louisiana Region, Cap/West Chapter, hands a bag containing masks to Natechia and her daughter Nyla, 2 years old, whose home was damaged by a recent tornado in Monroe, LA, on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Photo courtesy of the American Red Cross.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The American Red Cross is opening several evacuation centers across the Southeast Louisiana for residents wishing to seek safety as Hurricane Ida approaches Sunday.

These locations include:

St Tammany Parish

Lee Road Junior High School

79131 Hwy. 40, Covington, LA

Creekside Junior High School

65434 Hwy. 41, Pearl River, LA

Tangipahoa Parish

Amite High School

403 S. Laurel St., Amite, LA

Kentwood High School

603 9th St., Kentwood, LA

Hammond Westside

2500 W. Park Ave., Hammond, LA

Washington Parish

Franklinton High School

1 Demon Circle, Franklinton, LA

Bogalusa High School

100 MJ Isreal Dr., Bogalusa, LA

According to the Red Cross, these facilities are meant to provide safe shelter for residents until the storm threat has passed. Residents should only bring the following supplies with them:

Do Bring:

  • Masks for every member of the family over the age of 2
  • Bedding including pillows
  • Clothing
  • Prescription Medications
  • Your child’s stuffed animal, blanket or other ‘creature comforts’
  • Your emergency kit with any foods required to accommodate special dietary needs

Don’t Bring:

  • Alcoholic beverages
  • Illegal drugs
  • Weapons

The Red Cross is enforcing current COVID-19 protocols and will require both staff and residents to wear face coverings inside evacuation centers — regardless of vaccination status.

TAnyone who needs a safe place should call 2-1-1 or to find information on open Red Cross shelters, go to redcross.org, 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or the free Red Cross Emergency app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

4PM Update: Ida track shifts slightly east with landfall by Sunday afternoon

Major Hurricane Ida to make landfall Sunday in WGNO viewing area

7PM track unchanged, Ida to make landfall near Terrebonne Sunday as a category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida to make landfall as a Category 4 Sunday night!

Ida now a hurricane, path still to Louisiana

Ida path continues to central Louisiana

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

83° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 83° 80°

Sunday

83° / 79°
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind 100% 83° 79°

Monday

83° / 78°
Thunderstorms/Wind
Thunderstorms/Wind 87% 83° 78°

Tuesday

85° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 87% 85° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 77°

Thursday

87° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 87° 77°

Friday

86° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 86° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
83°

84°

11 PM
Cloudy
16%
84°

84°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
84°

82°

1 AM
Heavy Thunderstorms
77%
82°

84°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
84°

84°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
84°

84°

4 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
74%
84°

84°

5 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
89%
84°

83°

6 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
94%
83°

82°

7 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
98%
82°

81°

8 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
99%
81°

81°

9 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
81°

80°

10 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
80°

80°

11 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
80°

79°

12 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
99%
79°

79°

1 PM
Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
79°

79°

2 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
98%
79°

79°

3 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
79°

79°

4 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
79°

80°

5 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
80°

80°

6 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms/Wind
100%
80°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News