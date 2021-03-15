Red beans with Brees, a tradition for one of Brees’ neighbors

NEW ORLEANS — When the Price family heard that Drew Brees was coming to town to be the Saints quarterback, they were thrilled. When they found out he would be their neighbor, they knew they had to meet him. But how?

“He kept coming down with his little boy, in front of our house, with the bike, trying to teach him how to ride a bike,” Steve Price told WGNO.

Eventually, the Prices simply invited Brees to come in for a visit. It was the beginning of a close relationship and a tradition for the Price and Brees families.

The Prices explained to the Brees family about the New Orleans tradition of having red beans on Mondays. They invited the family over to have some one Monday.

“Drew called and said he’s coming, and I was so nervous!’ Steve’s wife Kathy said.

One dinner on a Monday night became a tradition for the Brees and Price families, especially if Brees was in town by himself with his family in San Diego.

“During spring training, he always ate here,” Kathy Price said.

Brees became so accustomed to having red beans on Mondays with the Prices that when he was away, he missed the meals and the friendship. Kathy decided to tell the Brees family her red beans recipe — which she was sworn to secrecy to get years earlier from a family friend.

Now the Price family says that Brees pours as much attention to detail into perfecting his own red beans as he did preparing for football games.

Also, both families love their dogs. When the Price's lost their beloved French Bulldog due to old age, the Brees family stepped up to help.