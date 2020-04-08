Recycling drop-off cancelation reminder for New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The City Of New Orleans Department of Sanitation reminds residents of upcoming event cancellations at the Recycling Drop-Off Center, 2829 Elysian Fields Ave., due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The following Recycling Drop-Off Events have been cancelled:

For up-to-date information visit the City’s Sanitation website here or call 311.

City curb-side recycling services in Orleans Parish will continue as normal. Properties with four units or less, which are eligible for garbage collection by the City, are still encouraged to call 311 to register for free curbside recycling or visit the City’s Sanitation website here for more information.