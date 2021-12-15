Record warmth ahead as a ‘feeling’ of Christmas draws closer next week

News

by: Jay Gallé

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Spring weather continues throughout the remainder of the week, with New Orleans expected to reach near-record highs on Thursday – with a 20 percent chance of rain on the day.

Those precipitation percentages increase on Friday to 30.

However, WGNO Meteorologist Jay Gallé reports temperatures could take a turn as a front approaches mid-weekend. By early next week, residents can expect overnight lows to reach high 40s on the North Shore and low 50s in the south. With temperatures reaching the mid-to high-60s by afternoon.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

67° / 66°
Fair
Fair 0% 67° 66°

Thursday

78° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 78° 66°

Friday

77° / 69°
PM Showers
PM Showers 46% 77° 69°

Saturday

76° / 53°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 76° 53°

Sunday

60° / 49°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 22% 60° 49°

Monday

60° / 54°
PM Showers
PM Showers 39% 60° 54°

Tuesday

62° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 62° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
68°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
68°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
68°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
68°

68°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
68°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
68°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
68°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
68°

70°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
70°

73°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
75°

76°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
76°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
77°

76°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
76°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

73°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
73°

72°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
72°

71°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
71°

70°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
70°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
69°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
69°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
68°

Interactive Radar

