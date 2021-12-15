Record warmth ahead as a ‘feeling’ of Christmas draws closer next week

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Spring weather continues throughout the remainder of the week, with New Orleans expected to reach near-record highs on Thursday – with a 20 percent chance of rain on the day.

Those precipitation percentages increase on Friday to 30.

However, WGNO Meteorologist Jay Gallé reports temperatures could take a turn as a front approaches mid-weekend. By early next week, residents can expect overnight lows to reach high 40s on the North Shore and low 50s in the south. With temperatures reaching the mid-to high-60s by afternoon.