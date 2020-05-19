Record crowds reported at some Alabama beaches

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The surf is up in Gulf Shores and so are the crowds. “People have been cooped up inside for two months so getting a little stir crazy,” says Sandy Wiggins just in for a few days from Louisiana.

Alabama’s beaches were closed almost two months because of COVID-19. They re-opened three weeks ago. “Each weekend has gotten bigger than one before,” says Herb Malone with Gulf Shores/Orange Beach Tourism.

“I think it’s going to be hard to keep people off the beach,” adds Wiggins, and she maybe right. Hotel and condo rentals are up, seeing some of the biggest numbers for this time of year-ever according to Malone. “Some businesses reporting in that they were right at a 100 percent for their occupancy.”

“I believe they are back,” says Frankie Harrington in Gulf Shores for the week. “I think everybody just wants to get out, you know?”

Still, a lot is riding on Memorial Day weekend, one of the biggest beach weekends of the year. “We have seen a rebound of people coming back in droves and if we can keep that process open through the summer we’ll save the season,” Malone said.

While the beaches, restaurants and retail shops are open, not everything is. Tourism officials are anxiously awaiting the governor and State Health Officer’s next move concerning entertainment venues. That should come sometime this week. The current health order expires on May 22.