NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight the central and western Gulf of Mexico for tropical development early this week.

A tropical wave currently located west of Florida will slowly move westward through the Gulf over the next couple of days. Right now, this system is an area of low pressure with disorganized shower and storm activity. However, there is a high chance it will soon develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm. It is expected to impact portions of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico by Tuesday.

Any impacts for the New Orleans area will likely be limited to brief, isolated showers and breezy conditions on Monday. However, this system may stay farther south and not even bring us any moisture.

The main story through the next week will continue to be the heat. The only real break from the heat would be from rain on Monday if the tropical disturbance in the Gulf moves close enough to our area.

Temperatures will top out around 98 to 100 degrees across much of the area on Tuesday, with most locations seeing highs between 100 and 105 degrees Wednesday through Sunday.

