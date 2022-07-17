NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A call reporting reckless driving in New Orleans East, ended with gunfire and a man in custody according to Louisiana State Police. The LSP Force Investigation Unit was called to begin the investigation into the incident.

At about 9:30 Saturday night, Troopers say they were in the process of a “proactive patrol” when they got a call of reckless driving happening in the area. Upon arrival, State Police identified the suspected vehicle and pulled the driver over at the corner of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road.

As they walked up to the vehicle, troopers say the driver accelerated and drove off in the direction of state police, leading to a trooper firing his weapon in an unknown direction. The suspect then stopped the vehicle and the driver was arrested.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

No injuries were reported during the incident, according troopers. Louisiana State Police is the lead of the ongoing investigation and as more information comes out they will release it to the public.