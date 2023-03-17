NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— R&B star KEM‘s Tour, along with Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild makes a stop tonight at the Lakefront Arena, but before the show, he spoke with WGNO’s LBJ about his music and a new memoir, set for release April 4th.

According to KEM, “It’s been 20 years since the Kemistry album came out on the same label on Motown, on the same label, it’s humbling and I don’t take it for granted

Over that time, the artist explained his growth as a singer and songwriter, “As a kid I would have never imagined that I would be making music and that my career would continues to unfold, like layers of an onion.”

KEM’s newest endeavor is the release of his memoir, Share My Life, named after one of his biggest hits. The book deals with his family history, his battle with addiction, and even being homeless, but also his triumph on the stage.

Share My Life by KEM

“It’s not a self-help book per se, but I think that throughout the text there are jewels that one can take attach to and start to create better outcomes for themselves and for their families,” said Kem.

KEM is also releasing his first live album on April 7th.